Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-17; Miami (Ohio) 7-16

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos haven't won a contest against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since Feb. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. WMU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Broncos came up short against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday, falling 85-76.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Saturday, falling 78-68.

WMU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put WMU at 6-17 and Miami (Ohio) at 7-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The RedHawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Odds

The RedHawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Western Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Miami (Ohio).