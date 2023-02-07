Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)
Current Records: Western Michigan 6-17; Miami (Ohio) 7-16
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos haven't won a contest against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since Feb. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. WMU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Broncos came up short against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday, falling 85-76.
Meanwhile, the RedHawks came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Saturday, falling 78-68.
WMU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
The losses put WMU at 6-17 and Miami (Ohio) at 7-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The RedHawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The RedHawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Western Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Miami (Ohio).
- Feb 08, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 62 vs. Western Michigan 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Western Michigan 62
- Feb 25, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 74 vs. Western Michigan 66
- Jan 30, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Feb 04, 2020 - Western Michigan 64 vs. Miami (Ohio) 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Western Michigan 84 vs. Miami (Ohio) 79
- Feb 06, 2018 - Western Michigan 68 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Western Michigan 67 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
- Mar 06, 2017 - Western Michigan 65 vs. Miami (Ohio) 61
- Feb 07, 2017 - Western Michigan 72 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Feb 09, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 45 vs. Western Michigan 44