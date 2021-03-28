Michigan wing Isaiah Livers is expected to miss the remainder of the NCAA Tournament with a stress fracture in his right foot, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported on the CBS broadcast Sunday just before the team's 76-58 win over Florida State in the Sweet 16. Livers has not played since March 12.

The Wolverines ruled Livers out indefinitely on March 13 with a "stress injury" that was discovered after facing Maryland in their first game in the Big Ten tournament. Livers played a season-low 15 minutes against the Terrapins and failed for the first time all season to score a point.

"[Juwan Howard] said their margin for error just got smaller," Wolfson reported. "Assistant coach Phil Martelli tells me they will miss his size, experience and his 3-point shooting."

Fortunately for No. 1 seed Michigan, it did not miss any of that Sunday as it cruised past No. 4 seed FSU into the Elite Eight for the fourth time since 2013. But Livers' absence is a considerable one. He led the team in minutes this season and was the second-leading scorer prior to going down.

Livers battled through injuries last season but returned as a senior this season to make starts in every regular-season game and the first postseason game.

Without Livers, who averaged 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from 3-point range, Michigan will need to continue relying upon Franz Wagner, Hunter Dickinson and a stellar supporting cast that includes Chaundee Brown, Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns Jr. and Mike Smith. Wagner, Dickinson, Brown and Johns all scored in double figures against the Seminoles on Sunday.

"Without Isaiah we have a weapon that is not out there," Wagner said after the game. "But I think we've seen all season that we have multiple guys that can score a lot of points, that are great shooters from the outside and are a threat defensively."