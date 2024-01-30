Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Michigan 7-13, Michigan State 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Breslin Center. Coming off a loss in a game Michigan was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 88-78 to the Hawkeyes. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dug McDaniel, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They lost to the Badgers on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.

Despite the loss, Michigan State got a solid performance out of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 19 points. Hoggard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Wolverines have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Michigan State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 84-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 12-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Michigan.