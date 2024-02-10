No. 10 Illinois will try to stay hot when it travels to Michigan State for a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini (17-5) have won five of their last six games, including back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Nebraska. Michigan State (14-9) had won five out of six games before falling at Minnesota in a 59-56 final on Tuesday. The Spartans came up short in the first meeting between these teams this season, as the Illini escaped with a 71-68 win on Jan. 11.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The latest Michigan State vs. Illinois odds from SportsLine consensus list the Spartans as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 146. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

Michigan State vs. Illinois date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Michigan State vs. Illinois time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Illinois TV channel: CBS

Michigan State vs. Illinois live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Illinois vs. Michigan State

For Michigan State vs. Illinois, the model projects that the Illini stay within the 3.5-point spread.

For Michigan State vs. Illinois, the model projects that the Illini stay within the 3.5-point spread. Illinois already has a win over Michigan State this season, defeating the Spartans 71-68 on Jan. 11.

The Illini did a great job guarding the 3-point line in that matchup, forcing MSU to shoot just 26.3% from deep. Illinois had three players score 15 points in that game -- Quincy Guerrier, Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask.

From a spread standpoint, Illinois has been really strong in this scenario. The Illini are 6-1-1 ATS on the road and 3-0-1 ATS as road underdogs.

