Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans visit the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten clash on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are looking to end a two-game losing streak, but are still 10-point road favorites, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 146.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Illinois odds. The Spartans will be without guard Joshua Langford for the rest of the season, so bettors and books will have to adjust over time to how his loss impacts their lineup.

For Michigan State, the model knows that the Spartans are searching for ways to mask Langford's absence with two straight losses dropping them into a tie for first place. However, Cassius Winston and Nick Ward will still be an unpleasant matchup for just about everybody in the Big Ten. There are few better inside-outside combos in the game, with Winston running the point and averaging 18.8 points and 7.3 assists, while Ward is a true post who averages 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

In addition to being one of the nation's premier distributors, Winston shoots it 45.4 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Ward shoots 60.8 percent from the floor and does a lot of his work in the paint.

But just because the Spartans have plenty of talent doesn't mean they'll cover the Michigan State vs. Illinois spread.

The Illini have been competing hard on their home floor. In fact, the State Farm Center has yielded three outright upsets in the past four games, including wins over Nebraska, Minnesota and a ranked Maryland squad.

Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu, a former five-star recruit, is the real X-factor here for Illinois. He likely would have drawn a Langford assignment, so Michigan State will have to get creative in defending the talented wing, who has averaged 18.7 points per game in those three aforementioned wins at home in conference play.

