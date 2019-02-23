Michigan State vs. Michigan: Prediction, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's big Big Ten game
The best teams in the Big Ten belong to the state of Michigan: Michigan State and Michigan. Lucky us, they play each other Sunday in a Wolverine State showdown that has serious conference and NCAA Tournament implications on the line.
What to expect? Michigan's track record at home this season suggests a win -- it hasn't done anything but. In fact, you have to go all the way back to February 2017 to track down the last time the Wolverines took a home L.
But Michigan State, wounded and all, is no slouch itself. Sparty's dinged up having lost big man Nick Ward indefinitely and Joshua Langford definitely, but they come in with a 13-3 Big Ten record -- tied for tops with, you guessed it, Michigan -- and having won its last four. With point guard Cassius Winston leading the way, they've always got a punchers chance.
Winner takes control of the Big Ten (for now), loser's guaranteed to play catch-up until the next time these two meet in the regular season finale. Here's how you can catch the game:
Viewing information
- When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Michigan State's playing with fire. With no Nick Ward until further notice, and no Joshua Langford for the rest of the season, it has struggled early in games of late. If it doesn't get rolling until the second half Sunday in Ann Arbor, it will have a tougher-than-usual time getting back on the mat against Michigan and its No. 2 rated defense in adjusted efficiency. I suspect Sparty starts slow, Michigan starts hot, and the former can't catch the latter in the end. Pick: Michigan 70, Michigan State 64
[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College hoops on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
-
College hoops expert picks for Saturday
Saturday's slate is going to be a good one, so make your picks only after seeing what our experts...
-
How to watch: Xavier vs. Villanova
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's big game in the Big East
-
How to watch: UNC-Florida State
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's UNC-FSU game
-
How to watch: Kentucky vs. Auburn
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Kentucky-Auburn game
-
Bubble watch: Last call for Alabama
Tracking the bubble teams in action Saturday