Michigan State vs. Purdue: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview
Sunday's tip on CBS features an ascending MSU team and a Purdue squad ripe to pull off an upset
The table-setter for Sunday's NFL action will be college basketball's big Big Ten matchup between two teams going in different directions. Michigan State is angling toward climbing higher in projected NCAA Tournament brackets. Purdue is trying to course-correct its season and stay at water level in a very good Big Ten.
Because Purdue's a good team with a lot of losses, Sunday's game brings about more urgency than usual for a high-profile mid-January Big Ten game.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, noon ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Michigan State: The Spartans are trying to maintain a hold on the flag atop Big Ten mountain. Cassius Winston is closing in on becoming just the fifth player ever to score 2,000 points and dish 800 assists in a college career. Xavier Tillman's emergence (18.0 points, 9.6 rebounds the past three games) as true second alpha to Winston has brought MSU back into the national conversation and returned Sparty into the polls and amongst the elite in the sport.
Purdue: The Boilermakers are coming off a wild but disappointing double overtime loss at Michigan on Thursday night that dropped them to 9-7. Purdue is led by Trevion Williams, who had the best game of his career in the U-M loss (36 points, 20 rebounds). Can he come close to that kind of performance against MSU's front line? Will be intriguing to watch. The Boilermakers will be hard-pressed to win a shootout, up-and-down game with Michigan State, which is the best passing team in college hoops.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -3
The Boilermakers easily rank among the most confusing teams in college basketball this season. Metrics have been so high on Purdue since the start, but the losses are impossible to avoid and the scoring drain from a season ago is significant. But it's Mackey. The place will be electric. Purdue needs this game as much as any team needs a game on Jan. 12. It will be desperate. Pick: Purdue +3
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
St. Joe's player makes incredible shot
Ryan Daly may have had a bit of luck on his side to make this shot
-
Vandy's top player could be out for year
This marks the second straight season that Vanderbilt has lost its best player to injury
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Red Raiders and Mountaineers
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas battles Baylor
The Bears will be trying to get their first win at Allen Fieldhouse when they face the Jayhawks
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday