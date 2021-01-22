The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will try to increase their lead atop the Big Ten standings when they face the streaking Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night in a Big Ten matchup at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 in Big Ten) lead the conference by one game over No. 4 Iowa and No. 10 Wisconsin (both 12-3, 6-2). Michigan is coming off an 87-63 win against Maryland. Meanwhile the Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3) are hot, having put together a four-game winning streak, the longest in the Big Ten.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Wolverines -3.5

Michigan vs. Purdue over-under: 138 points

MICH: Hunter Dickinson ranks second in the country in field goal percentage (70.3)

PUR: Trevion Williams is second in the Big Ten in rebounding (9.5)

Why Michigan can cover



Michigan has a dominant big man in Hunter Dickinson. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound freshman from famed DeMatha Catholic leads the Wolverines in scoring (15.7 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and blocks (1.5). He also leads the Big Ten and is second in the country in field goal percentage (70.3).

With Dickinson leading the way, Michigan has a highly efficient offense. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten and rank 10th in the country in field goal percentage (51.4). They have scored 80 points or more in 10 games and average 80.5 points per game, which is third in the Big Ten and 39th nationally. According to KenPom.com, they rank seventh in the country in offensive efficiency (116.8 points per 100 possessions).

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is playing its best basketball of the season. During the Boilermakers' four-game winning streak, they have knocked off No. 23 Michigan State, Indiana, Penn State and No. 15 Ohio State. The victories over the Spartans, Hoosiers and Buckeyes all came on the road, and Purdue has proven to be much better at home, where it is 6-0 this season.

In addition, Trevion Williams is on a roll. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound junior from Chicago is averaging 19.3 points and 9.3 rebounds and shooting 59.6 percent during the team's winning streak. On Monday he was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week for his efforts against Indiana and Penn State.

