Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Milwaukee looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 45-36 lead against Detroit.

If Milwaukee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-10 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Detroit 0-20, Milwaukee 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. The Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Milwaukee and Wright State didn't disappoint and broke past the 172.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Panthers fell 95-81 to the Raiders. Milwaukee found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 20th match. There's no need to mince words: the Titans lost to the Penguins on Saturday, and the Titans lost bad. The score wound up at 105-64. Detroit has not had much luck with Youngstown State recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 9-10. As for the Titans, they bumped their record down to 0-20 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight at home.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Milwaukee's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Detroit over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.