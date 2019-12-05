Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 5 predictions from proven model

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Louisiana Tech is 5-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Mississippi State had won five in a row to start the season and rebounded from its first loss with a win over Coastal Carolina. Louisiana Tech has won three of their past four games, with the last two wins being 21-point victories. MSU is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

MSU took down Coastal Carolina 81-56 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Tyson Carter was the offensive standout of the contest for MSU, as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 10 assists. Mississippi State bounced back from a loss to No. 17 Villanova by shooting 53 percent from the field and hit 44 percent of its 3-pointers.

MSU must play three more games without Nick Weatherspoon, who was suspended for 10 games for violating team rules last year.

Meanwhile, everything went Louisiana Tech's way against Samford on Saturday as it made off with a 78-57 win. It was the fourth consecutive home win for Louisiana Tech, Kalob Ledoux led the team with 23 points and DaQuan Bracey added 14.

Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech in scoring with 11.9 points per game.

