The Saint Louis Billikens will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday in a 2021 National Invitational Tournament first-round matchup at Comerica Center. MSU is 15-14, while the Billikens are 14-6. The winner will play Richmond (14-8) in the second round of the NIT bracket on Thursday.

The Billikens are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saint Louis vs. Mississippi State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Saint Louis picks, you'll want to see the NIT predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Saint Louis vs. Mississippi State spread: Saint Louis -4.5

Saint Louis vs. Mississippi State over-under: 135 points

Saint Louis vs. Mississippi State money line: St. Louis -200 Mississippi State +170



What you need to know about Saint Louis

The Billikens are making their 19th NIT appearance. They last played in the tourney in 2004. Saint Louis was ousted from the Atlantic 10 tournament by conference champion St. Bonaventure in the semifinals, 71-53. The Billikens have a 19-17 all-time record in the NIT.

Javonte Perkins (17 points per game) and guard Jordan Goodwin (14.5) lead the Billikens in scoring. Yuri Collins ranked No. 9 in the nation with 6.2 assists per game. He had nine assists against St, Bonaventure. Saint Louis is 1-1 all-time vs. Mississippi State

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs reached the NIT semifinals in their last appearance in 2017-18. This is their 10th appearance in the tournament. Mississippi State took an 85-48 loss against conference champion Alabama in the SEC quarterfinals. D.J. Stewart Jr. finished with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Mississippi State has only two seniors and 13 underclassmen on its roster. Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in scoring 16.6 points per game. Tolu Smith averages 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have won four of their last five NIT openers.

