Halftime Report

Drake is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Missouri State 42-29.

Drake entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Missouri State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Drake 16-3, Missouri State 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Drake and Missouri State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Despite being away, Drake is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Drake scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 97-48 victory over the Aces. Considering Drake has won six games by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drake to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darnell Brodie, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Brodie hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Atin Wright, who scored 12 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Missouri State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Redbirds. Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Missouri State had strong showings from Donovan Clay, who scored 19 points along with five blocks, and N.J. Benson, who scored eight points along with ten rebounds. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bulldogs' win was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.6 points per game. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-9 record this season.

Drake strolled past Missouri State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 74-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drake since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drake is a solid 7-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Missouri State and Drake both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.