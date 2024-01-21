Halftime Report

Florida fell flat on their face against Tennessee last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Florida is up 37-34 over Missouri.

If Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Florida 11-6, Missouri 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Missouri will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Missouri Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide wasn't particularly close, with the Tigers falling 93-75. Missouri has struggled against Alabama recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Missouri had strong showings from Tamar Bates, who scored 19 points, and Nick Honor, who scored 18 points.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Florida's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. Their painful 85-66 defeat to the Volunteers on Tuesday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Florida has scored all season.

Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Tigers have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Gators, they bumped their record down to 11-6 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Missouri came up short against Florida in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 73-64. Will Missouri have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Florida is a 3-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Missouri.