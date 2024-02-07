Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Texas A&M 13-8, Missouri 8-14

What to Know

Texas A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas A&M, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Aggies dodged a bullet and finished off the Gators 67-66. Texas A&M was down 40-27 with 1:26 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas A&M to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrece Radford, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Solomon Washington, who scored ten points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Commodores. Missouri didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, Missouri got a solid performance out of Noah Carter, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Carter didn't help Missouri's cause all that much against the Razorbacks on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Aggies have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Tigers, they dropped their record down to 8-14 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Texas A&M's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Texas A&M is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.