Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-21, Monmouth 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at OceanFirst Bank Center. The timing is sure in Monmouth's favor as the team sits on 12 straight wins at home while the Aggies have not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Last Thursday, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-61 punch to the gut against the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jack Collins, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Thursday. The matchup between them and the Seawolves wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aggies falling 80-64 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. North Carolina A&T has struggled against the Seawolves recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Like North Carolina A&T, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Nikolaos Chitikoudis led the charge by scoring 13 points.

The Hawks' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-21 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, Monmouth is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when playing at home.

Monmouth beat the Aggies 85-71 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or do the Aggies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Monmouth is a big 12-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.