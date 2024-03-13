Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Montana State 14-17, Montana 21-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Montana entered their tilt with Idaho State with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Grizzlies came out on top against the Bengals by a score of 72-58 on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, as Montana's was.

Montana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Whitney led the charge by scoring 17 points. Dischon Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Montana State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Hornets. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Montana State has posted against Sacramento State since December 4, 2021.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Montana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robert Ford III, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Sam Lecholat, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-10 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their victory bumped their record up to 16-17.

Montana is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Montana took their win against Montana State in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 88-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Montana is a solid 6-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.