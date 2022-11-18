Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Morgan State

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-2; Morgan State 1-3

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Morgan State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 65-59 to the Akron Zips.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley lost 68-65 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Wake Forest's guard Tyree Appleby with 0:02 left to play. Trey Woodbury just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Morgan State is now 1-3 while Utah Valley sits at 2-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Morgan State enters the matchup with 13.3 steals per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But the Wolverines come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at three. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.