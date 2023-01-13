Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Manhattan 5-10; Mount St. Mary's 6-10

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Mount St. Mary's and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Knott Arena. Manhattan will be strutting in after a victory while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mount St. Mary's came up short against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, falling 63-56.

Meanwhile, the Niagara Purple Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Manhattan proved too difficult a challenge. Manhattan snuck past the Purple Eagles with a 64-59 win.

Mount St. Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Mount St. Mary's' defeat took them down to 6-10 while Manhattan's victory pulled them up to 5-10. We'll see if the Mountaineers can steal the Jaspers' luck or if Manhattan records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.