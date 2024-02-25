Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-19, Navy 9-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Holy Cross has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Hall. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

On Wednesday, the Crusaders beat the Bison 73-59.

Meanwhile, Navy came into Wednesday's matchup having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Greyhounds by a score of 69-62 on Wednesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 131 point over/under.

The Crusaders' victory bumped their record up to 9-19. As for the Midshipmen, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-17.

Holy Cross came up short against the Midshipmen in their previous matchup back in January, falling 80-70. Can Holy Cross avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy and Holy Cross both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.