Who's Playing
Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Lehigh 4-11, Navy 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Lehigh has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Lehigh fought the good fight in their overtime game against Holy Cross on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 69-66. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Navy found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 78-62 bruising from the Leopards.
The Mountain Hawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Midshipmen, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.
Lehigh came up short against Navy in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 75-64. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Navy and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Navy 75 vs. Lehigh 64
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lehigh 78 vs. Navy 73
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. Navy 62
- Jan 19, 2022 - Lehigh 69 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 10, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Lehigh 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - Navy 88 vs. Lehigh 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - Navy 64 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. Navy 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lehigh 85 vs. Navy 74