Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Lehigh 4-11, Navy 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lehigh has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Lehigh fought the good fight in their overtime game against Holy Cross on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 69-66. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Navy found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 78-62 bruising from the Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Midshipmen, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Lehigh came up short against Navy in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 75-64. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Navy and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.