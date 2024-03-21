A 2024 NCAA Tournament South Region matchup in the first round features the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack and the No. 6 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders playing on Thursday evening. The Wolfpack are rolling into this game with a lot of momentum. They've won five straight games, including an 84-76 win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final. Texas Tech fell to Houston 82-59 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Tipoff from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are 5-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Texas Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. NC State picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina State vs. Texas Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Texas Tech vs. North Carolina State:

NC State vs. Texas Tech spread: Red Raiders -5

NC State vs. Texas Tech over/under: 145.5 points

NC State vs. Texas Tech money line: Red Raiders -206, Wolfpack +170

TTU: 15-17-1 ATS this season

NCST: 16-17-2 ATS this season

NC State vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Texas Tech can cover

Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs is a smooth scorer in the backcourt. The Nevada native leads the team in scoring (15.9) to go along with 3.5 assists per game. In the Big 12 quarterfinal versus BYU, Isaacs had 22 points and two assists.

Sophomore guard Darrion Williams gives the Red Raiders another scoring option. Williams can't be left open on the outside and he is a very active member on the glass. The California native leads the team in rebounds (7.5) to go along with 11.4 points per game. On March 9 against Baylor, Williams had 16 points and 11 boards. See whom to back at SportsLine.

Why NC State can cover

Senior guard DJ Horne can score in a variety of ways. Horne wins with speed to get past defenders but owns a reliable shot on the outside. The North Carolina native logs 16.9 points and 2.1 assists and shoots 41% from beyond the arc. In the win over UNC, Horne had 29 points and four rebounds.

Senior forward DJ Burns Jr. is an active player in the frontcourt. Burns Jr. takes efficient shots and has a knack for scoring in the low post. The South Carolina native averages 12.4 points and four rebounds and shoots 51% from the field. He's finished with at least 19 points in back-to-back games. In his last outing, Burns totaled 20 points, four boards and seven assists. See whom to back at SportsLine.

How to make NC State vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 148 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. NC State, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 148-106 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.