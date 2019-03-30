NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament Elite Eight college basketball schedule
We are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with us
We have reached the homestretch of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. After some surprising results in the Sweet 16, most notably Auburn knocking out No. 1 seed North Carolina, the Elite Eight is here with four trips to Minneapolis for the Final Four on the line this weekend.
Three No. 1 seeds are still alive while the Midwest Regional will see an old-school SEC battle for the right to advance on.
CBS Sports brings you every possible angle during March Madness, but it's all meaningless if you're not following our live 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket and following along with one of your own at home. There's only one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the continued madness ... because it is inevitable.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
-
