NCAA Tournament 2018: Loyola-Chicago is in the Final Four and Twitter is beside itself

Loyola-Chicago, a No. 11 seed, is the first team to make the Final Four. Yes, the seed that sometimes requires a play-in to determine who will make it to the first round of the NCAA Tournament is going to play the winner of Michigan and Florida State next weekend in San Antonio and the Ramblers have a ton to love. Sister Jean, the scarves, and the simple fact that it's an underdog. And Twitter loves every part of it.

First of all, you need the simple stuff. The video. Teams cutting down nets is always a special moment. And underdogs doing it just has that much more charm.

Loyola-Chicago also did the unthinkable. It managed to get Skip Bayless to admit that madness drove it to the Final Four. This is as close as he's ever come to admitting he's wrong.

In order Virginia, Cincy, Tenn, Arizona, Kentucky, Miami, Nevada, Creighton, KState and Texas did not make it out of the South to the Final Four. Loyola-Chicago did. Earlier this year, it lost by 24 at Boise St. I picked it to lose to Miami in the 1st round. Sheer Madness. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 25, 2018

Other people are asking more... Pressing questions.

could loyola chicago beat the memphis grizzlies? — HLJ (@harrylylesjr) March 25, 2018

Loyola wants Bama!

And Loyola-Chicago itself knows you doubted it. It's time to stop.

And everyone else is just beside themselves.

so basically all i can understand from my timeline is that sister jean has sold her soul to the devil for loyola chicago to get this far (per followers).. oh and also who tf is loyola chicago — Hannah McNair (@hannmcn) March 25, 2018

I hope Loyola Chicago wins the whole thing. I don’t think I can take Sister Jean getting Crying Jordan’d. — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) March 24, 2018

Loyola Chicago to the NCAA: IS THIS YOUR TOURNAMENT??? pic.twitter.com/1cHPDY3VIr — Matt Casas (@matt_casas) March 25, 2018

Loyola Chicago really in the Final Four — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) March 24, 2018

Loyola-Chicago in the final four. Because.... SPORTS — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 25, 2018

Does anyone in San Antonio have a tape measure? Asking for a friend.... #Hoosiers #LoyolaChicago — Norman Dale (@Norman_Dale) March 25, 2018

Loyola Chicago will be moving into the ACC next season. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) March 24, 2018

Sports don't make sense, that's what makes them great. March Madness has no reason whatsoever, that's what makes it beautiful. Loyola-Chicago is special this year, and at this point the only people rooting against it are the teams playing them. It's hard to envy those rooting against the Ramblers.