NCAA Tournament 2018 schedule: March Madness scores, game times, results, TV, dates
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
The first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament is about to tip off. Pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.
We've got 64 teams, and now it's time for March Madness to get nuts. You ready for some bracket-busting, buzzer-beating craziness? Yeah, so are we. The next college basketball game that tips on Thursday will be the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
And we've got the full tourney schedule and updating results from each game here.
Make sure to sign up and play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
(All times Eastern)
First Four: Tuesday, March 13
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
First round: Thursday, March 15
- 12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (CBS)
- 12:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State (truTV)
- 1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNCG (TNT)
- 2 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Pennsylvania (TBS)
- After URI/Oklahoma -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona (CBS)
- After Tenn./Wright St. -- No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola (Ill.) (truTV)
- After Gonzaga/UNCG -- No. 5 Ohio St. vs. No. 12 South Dakota State (TNT)
- After Kansas/Penn -- No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State (TBS)
- 6:50 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Radford (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson (CBS)
- 7:20 p.m. -- No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego St. (TBS)
- 7:27 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (truTV)
- After Villanova/LIU/Radford -- No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama (TNT)
- After UK/Davidson -- No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)
- After Houston/San Diego St. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana (TBS)
- After Texas Tech/SFA -- No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure (truTV)
First round: Friday, March 16
- 12:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence (CBS)
- 12:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton (truTV)
- 1:30 p.m. -- No. 4 Wichita St. vs. no. 13 Marshall (TNT)
- 2 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia St. (TBS)
- After Texas A&M/Providence -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (CBS)
- After Purdue/CSF -- No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (truTV)
- After Wich St./Marshall -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray St. (TNT)
- After Cincinnati/Georgia St. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (TBS)
- 6:50 p.m. -- No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas St. (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 14 Bucknell (CBS)
- 7:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (TBS)
- 7:27 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (truTV)
- After Creighton/Kansas St. -- No. 1 Virginia vs. no. 16 UMBC (TNT)
- After Mich. St./Bucknell -- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- After Xavier/NC Central/Tex. So. -- No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TBS)
- After Auburn/Charleston -- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico St. (truTV)
Second round: Saturday, March 17
- 12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
- 7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- 12:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 2:30 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 5:00 p.m. -- First round winners (CBS)
- 6:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 7:00 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
- 7:30 p.m. -- First round winners (truTV)
- 8:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TNT)
- 9:30 p.m. -- First round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
- 7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
- 9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)
- 9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
- 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
- 6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
- 8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
- 9:00 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
-
Tom Crean to meet with Georgia officials
Thad Matta turned Georgia down, but another former Big Ten Coach of the Year is in the mix
-
Ranking 25 best tourney Cinderellas
March Madness is not complete without upsets that become memorable tournament runs
-
Tennessee's Williams is multi-talented
The Vols' Grant Williams is a talented musician, dancer, chess player and pretty good at basketball,...
-
Tennessee vs. Wright State: NCAA Tourney
How to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Volunteers and the Raiders
-
Ranking all 68 tournament teams
With the First Four done and four teams out, let's take a look at the remaining field
-
Five must-watch first-round NCAA games
You want first-round drama? Then you've got to tune in to these five first-round gems