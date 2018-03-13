Printable bracket for 2018 NCAA Tournament: Make your March Madness picks
Print out your bracket and fill out your winners now that the tournament field has been announced
It's a tradition unlike any other. Taking the NCAA Tournament bracket with all those teams, staring at its vast empty middle and trying to make a darn decision. Sometimes it seems like March Madness is the nickname of how we feel trying to make these hard decisions like which 5-12 upset will actually happen.
But you've got until Thursday (<strong>12:15 p.m. ET, to be exact</strong>). So you've got time. Not a ton. But might as well start somewhere.
So grab your March Madness printable bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. Get those early thoughts down.
Then take a look at some advice we have for you. SportsLine ran every possible matchup through a computer simulation 10,000 times for this optimized bracket. And all of our experts filled in their own brackets for you to peruse.
Now you're ready to lock in your picks. And we've got you covered: Play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
May the odds be ever in your favor!
