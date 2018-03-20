NCAA Tournament: Winter storm has West Virginia leaving a day early for Sweet 16

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Sweet 16-bound West Virginia will arrive earlier than anticipated to its regional site in Boston due to a winter storm expected to plow through the Northeast, according to the Associated Press.

The West Virginia athletic department announced the Mountaineers will leave a day early -- on Tuesday, rather than Wednesday -- to avoid wind-driven snow and sleet the National Weather Service is forecasting for New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, parts of eastern Pennsylvania and Massachusetts by Thursday.

It's a quick turnaround for West Virginia which, after taking out Marshall in the second round on Sunday at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, arrived back in Morgantown on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Mountaineers will meet No. 1 seed Villanova in the East Regional semifinals on Friday at 7:27 p.m. ET at TD Garden.