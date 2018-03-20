NCAA Tournament: Winter storm has West Virginia leaving a day early for Sweet 16
The Mountaineers are looking to get to Boston on Tuesday rather than Wednesday to avoid a brutal storm
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Sweet 16-bound West Virginia will arrive earlier than anticipated to its regional site in Boston due to a winter storm expected to plow through the Northeast, according to the Associated Press.
The West Virginia athletic department announced the Mountaineers will leave a day early -- on Tuesday, rather than Wednesday -- to avoid wind-driven snow and sleet the National Weather Service is forecasting for New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, parts of eastern Pennsylvania and Massachusetts by Thursday.
It's a quick turnaround for West Virginia which, after taking out Marshall in the second round on Sunday at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, arrived back in Morgantown on Monday.
The fifth-seeded Mountaineers will meet No. 1 seed Villanova in the East Regional semifinals on Friday at 7:27 p.m. ET at TD Garden.
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
March Madness continues to be off-the-wall insane. Check out scores and tip times from every...
-
Louisville vs Mississippi State NIT odds
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mississippi State-Louisville game 10,000 t...
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is almost surely busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets...
-
Students working to make brace for Haas
Haas suffered a fractured elbow and wasn't able to play in Purdue's second round game against...
-
Penn State vs. Marquette odds, NIT picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Penn State vs. Marquette game 10,000 times
-
Trae Young declares for NBA Draft
The one-and-done star led the nation in points and assists