NCAA Women's Bracket: UConn loss leaves Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State in title game

The 2018 NCAA women's basketball championship game will not feature UConn. If that comes as surprise, it's because the Huskies were undefeated entering the NCAA Tournament and looked completely ready to reclaim their throne.

But longtime rival Notre Dame pulled off the upset in the Final Four, and now the national championship game is set: It's the No. 1 seed Fighting Irish against the No. 1 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs -- the two teams that have beaten UConn the past two years.

The Bulldogs have never won an NCAA championship and in the midst of the best four-year run in program history -- the first time they've made the tournament four consecutive years. Senior guards Victoria Vivians, the star of the team, and Morgan William, the 5-5 sparkplug whose jumper beat UConn last year, drive this team's success, but 6-7 junior center Teaira McCowan has exploded this season and been the primary reason that the Bulldogs have improved.

Notre Dame has a title under its belt, in a 2001 run led by Ruth Riley. But Muffet McGraw, in her 31st year as Irish coach, has seen her teams lose in the title game four times in the past seven years -- twice to Baylor, twice to UConn. Juniors Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard give this team a potent inside-outside combination that can't match Mississippi State's Vivians-McCowan combo in size but has the skill to challenge. The team's top four players all return next season.

So what we have is the makings of a classic title game. How did we get here, though?