Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Michigan State 4-4, Nebraska 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. The Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After soaring to 86 points the game before, Michigan State faltered in their game on Tuesday. They took a 70-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Badgers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tyson Walker, who scored 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 14 points along with 7 assists.

Nebraska has been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell 76-65 to the Golden Gophers on Wednesday. The defeat came about despite Nebraska having been up 17 in the first half.

Despite their defeat, Nebraska saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brice Williams, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Juwan Gary was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

Their wins bumped the Spartans to 4-4 and the Badgers to 7-2.

Looking ahead, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last 6 years.