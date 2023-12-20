Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: North Dakota 8-4, Nebraska 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be home for the holidays to greet the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Kansas State typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Nebraska proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Wildcats 62-46. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nebraska.

Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Rienk Mast out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Gary was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact North Dakota proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 win over the Trailblazers. With that victory, North Dakota brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Cornhuskers' win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska and North Dakota were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, but Nebraska came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Can Nebraska avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nebraska and North Dakota both have 1 win in their last 2 games.