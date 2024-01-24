Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nebraska and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-35 lead against Ohio State.

If Nebraska keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-5 in no time. On the other hand, Ohio State will have to make due with a 13-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Ohio State 13-5, Nebraska 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Buckeyes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Nittany Lions, taking the game 79-67.

Ohio State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Evan Mahaffey out in front who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Mahaffey continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Roddy Gayle Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against Northwestern recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cornhuskers came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 75-69. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Josiah Allick, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Keisei Tominaga, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Buckeyes' victory bumped their record up to 13-5. As for the Cornhuskers, their victory bumped their record up to 14-5.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-12 ATS record.

Odds

Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.