Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Ohio State 13-5, Nebraska 14-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The timing is sure in Nebraska's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while Ohio State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against Northwestern recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cornhuskers walked away with a 75-69 victory over the Wildcats. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Josiah Allick was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 15 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Keisei Tominaga, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes earned a 79-67 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Ohio State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Evan Mahaffey led the charge by scoring 16 points along with five rebounds. Mahaffey continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 16 points along with five assists.

The Cornhuskers' win bumped their record up to 14-5. As for the Buckeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 13-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska skirted past Ohio State 63-60 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Nebraska have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ohio State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.