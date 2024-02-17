Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Penn State 12-13, Nebraska 17-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Nebraska and the Nittany Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against the Wolverines recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cornhuskers were the clear victor by a 79-59 margin over the Wolverines. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-25.

Nebraska relied on the efforts of Keisei Tominaga, who scored 19 points along with two steals, and Josiah Allick, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Allick didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against the Wildcats last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Rienk Mast was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions came up short against the Spartans on Wednesday and fell 80-72. Penn State has struggled against the Spartans recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 15 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Hicks, who scored 15 points.

The Cornhuskers' victory bumped their record up to 17-8. As for the Nittany Lions, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska was able to grind out a solid win over the Nittany Lions in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 72-63. Does Nebraska have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nittany Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nebraska and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.