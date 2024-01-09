Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Purdue 14-1, Nebraska 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Purdue is 8-2 against Nebraska since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Purdue will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Last Friday, the Boilermakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Fighting Illini, taking the game 83-78.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 88-72 bruising from the Badgers.

Despite their loss, Nebraska saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rienk Mast, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Keisei Tominaga was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Nebraska struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Boilermakers' win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.1 points per game. As for the Cornhuskers, their loss dropped their record down to 12-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Purdue and Nebraska are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.2 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Purdue is a big 7.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.