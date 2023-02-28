Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Nebraska
Current Records: Michigan State 17-11; Nebraska 15-14
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a contest against the Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Nebraska's homestand continues as they prepare to take on MSU at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
Nebraska strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 78-67. Six players on Nebraska scored in the double digits: guard Sam Griesel (19), guard C.J. Wilcher (12), guard Keisei Tominaga (11), guard Jamarques Lawrence (11), guard Sam Hoiberg (11), and forward Derrick Walker (10).
Meanwhile, the Spartans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 112-106 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. A silver lining for MSU was the play of guard Tyson Walker, who had 31 points and five assists.
The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Nebraska lost to MSU on the road by a decisive 74-56 margin. Maybe Nebraska will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Michigan State have won ten out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.
