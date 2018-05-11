Nevada coaches are pumped after landing commitment from five-star Jordan Brown

Landing a five-star commitment may be another day in the office for the likes of Mike Krzyzewski or John Calipari. But for Nevada coach Eric Musselman and his staff, those are few and far between. So when it happens, you celebrate.

And celebrate they did on Friday. After five-star power forward Jordan Brown announced he was committed to joining the Nevada program, Musselman and associate head coach Johnny Jones appear to be excited by the news. Check out Jones' stream of fist pumps and Musselman jumping up and down in excitement, promptly spilling his morning coffee.

Brown is the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to Nevada. He picked the Pack over Arizona and a slew of other Pac-12 suitors. It's a huge coup for Musselman and his staff as they look to replicate last season's success as Mountain West champs and get back to the Sweet 16 and, perhaps, beyond.