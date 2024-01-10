Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nevada and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against Air Force.

Nevada entered the match having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Air Force step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Air Force 7-6, Nevada 14-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Nevada. The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center. Air Force is crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Nevada will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Wolf Pack strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 72-57.

Among those leading the charge was Kenan Blackshear, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Jarod Lucas, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Air Force found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were dealt a punishing 88-60 defeat at the hands of the Aggies. Air Force has struggled against Utah State recently, as their game on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Air Force saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ethan Taylor, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Rytis Petraitis, who scored 15 points.

The Wolf Pack pushed their record up to 14-1 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Falcons, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Nevada have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Nevada's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Nevada's way against Air Force in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Nevada made off with a 72-52 win. Does Nevada have another victory up their sleeve, or will Air Force turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a big 15.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.