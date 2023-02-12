New Mexico State will halt its men's basketball program amid an investigation into alleged hazing within the program, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirms. The Aggies, who have just five regular-season games remaining, already canceled a Feb. 11 game against Cal Baptist following the allegations.

The school previously announced it was suspending team operations and placing the coaching staff on paid administrative leave "until further notice." The decision came at the behest of New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu after being made aware of the hazing allegations.

"We took this action after receiving reports of alleged hazing incidents within our men's basketball team," said Arvizu. "Our players and coaches were in California at the time preparing to play Cal Baptist. To ensure we fully understood this situation, we canceled that game, called the team back to Las Cruces and placed the coaching staff on paid administrative leave. Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university personnel who are specially trained to conduct investigations into these kinds of matters."

In its initial statement, NMSU said only that the allegations involve potential violations of university policy that are "separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year."

In November, a New Mexico State player was hospitalized after a shooting on New Mexico's campus in the early morning hours before the in-state rivals were scheduled to play. The player, Mike Peake, was hospitalized and then suspended for his role in the incident, which left a New Mexico student dead.

New Mexico State's next game, scheduled for Saturday against California Baptist, was canceled and a date to potentially make up that game -- much less to resume play -- is yet to be determined.

"The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU System is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm," added Arvizu. "That's why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization's culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it's something we simply will not tolerate."

The Aggies are 9-15 and 2-10 in the WAC after finishing last season 27-7 and beating No. 5 seed UConn in a first-round NCAA Tournament game. Following last season, coach Chris Jans left for Mississippi State and the school hired Heiar from Northwest Florida State, a power in the junior college ranks. Heiar previously worked as an assistant at ETSU, LSU, Wichita State and Southern Miss.

New Mexico State's Board of Regents released a statement saying it supports the program's suspension "and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted."