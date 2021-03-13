The No. 1-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes and the No. 3-seeded New Mexico State Aggies are set to square off in a 2021 WAC Tournament championship matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Orleans Arena. New Mexico State is 12-7, while the Antelopes are 16-6. New Mexico State won the WAC tournament championship game vs. Grand Canyon in each of the past two seasons.

The Aggies are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 126.

Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico St. spread: Grand Canyon +1.5

Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico St. over-under: 126 points

What you need to know about Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon made easy work of the Seattle Redhawks on Friday, 81-47. It was the largest margin of victory in a WAC semifinals game in 26 years. Gabe McGlothan posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points and five assists along with six boards.

The Antelopes won both of the regular season meetings against the Aggies this season. Grand Canyon has shot 50 percent in consecutive games for the first time since early December. The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.9, which is second in college basketball.

What you need to know about New Mexico State

Meanwhile, New Mexico State rolled to a WAC tourney semifinals win on Friday against the Utah Valley Wolverines, 78-62. Donnie Tillman had 23 points. The Aggies have won five consecutive games. They held the Wolverines to 29.8 percent shooting, a season low for a New Mexico State opponent.

Tillman is averaging 17.5 points per game in his last four outings. New Mexico State is playing in the WAC title game for the ninth consecutive season. The Aggies have won 11 straight WAC conference tournament games.

