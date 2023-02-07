Who's Playing

Nevada @ New Mexico

Current Records: Nevada 18-6; New Mexico 19-4

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 12-3 against the New Mexico Lobos since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Wolf Pack and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at The Pit. If the game is anything like Nevada's 97-94 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Nevada made easy work of the Air Force Falcons this past Friday and carried off a 72-52 win. Among those leading the charge for Nevada was guard Jarod Lucas, who had 19 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between New Mexico and the Utah State Aggies last Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Lobos falling 84-73. Five players on New Mexico scored in the double digits: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (17), forward Morris Udeze (16), guard Jaelen House (14), guard Javonte Johnson (10), and forward Josiah Allick (10).

The Wolf Pack are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Nevada's win lifted them to 18-6 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 19-4. We'll see if Nevada can repeat their recent success or if New Mexico bounces back and reverse their fortune.

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

The Lobos are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Nevada have won 12 out of their last 15 games against New Mexico.