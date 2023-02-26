Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Niagara
Current Records: St. Peter's 10-16; Niagara 15-12
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks are on the road again Sunday and play against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
St. Peter's received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 66-53 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.
Meanwhile, Niagara beat the Fairfield Stags 76-68 this past Friday.
St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-9 ATS when expected to lose.
St. Peter's is now 10-16 while the Purple Eagles sit at 15-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Peacocks have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
Odds
The Purple Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 15 games against Niagara.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Niagara 59 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Feb 27, 2022 - St. Peter's 63 vs. Niagara 36
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Peter's 74 vs. Niagara 68
- Dec 12, 2020 - St. Peter's 53 vs. Niagara 49
- Dec 11, 2020 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Niagara 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Niagara 63 vs. St. Peter's 54
- Jan 26, 2020 - St. Peter's 58 vs. Niagara 53
- Feb 24, 2019 - St. Peter's 78 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 22, 2019 - St. Peter's 74 vs. Niagara 72
- Feb 02, 2018 - St. Peter's 58 vs. Niagara 52
- Jan 14, 2018 - Niagara 73 vs. St. Peter's 70
- Feb 24, 2017 - St. Peter's 66 vs. Niagara 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - Niagara 57 vs. St. Peter's 55
- Feb 12, 2016 - St. Peter's 72 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 07, 2016 - Niagara 63 vs. St. Peter's 61