Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Niagara

Current Records: St. Peter's 10-16; Niagara 15-12

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks are on the road again Sunday and play against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Peter's received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 66-53 to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Meanwhile, Niagara beat the Fairfield Stags 76-68 this past Friday.

St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-9 ATS when expected to lose.

St. Peter's is now 10-16 while the Purple Eagles sit at 15-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Peacocks have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 15 games against Niagara.