The 2024 NIT continues on Saturday with three games on the slate. The first round earlier this week provided upsets and thrilling finishes that are certain to carry over to the next round.
The action begins in New Jersey when Seton Hall hosts reigning NIT champion North Texas. Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati hosts Bradley, and Virginia Tech travels to Columbus to face Ohio State in the third and final game of the evening. Ohio State recently removed the interim tag from Jake Diebler's title after the school fired former coach Chris Holtmann last month. The Buckeyes held off a late rally to knock off Cornell 88-83 earlier this week.
North Texas upset LSU in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday to set up a date with Seton Hall. The Pirates defeated Saint Joseph's 75-72 in overtime thanks to a go-ahead 3-pointer by Al-Amir Dawes with 48 seconds remaining.
Here is a look at the full bracket.
2024 NIT key dates
First Round: March 19-20
Second round: March 23-24
Quarterfinals: March 26-27
Semifinals: April 2 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)
Championship: April 4 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)
All times Eastern
2024 NIT First Round schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena
Top left region
First round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)
- UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77
- Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57
- North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77
Second round
- North Texas vs. No. 1 Seton Hall -- 11:30 a.m., ESPN2 (Saturday)
- Boston College vs. UNLV -- 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (Sunday)
Bottom left region
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76
- No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
- No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
- No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
Second round
- No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 Ohio State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+ (Saturday)
- No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Georgia -- 4 p.m., ESPN2 (Sunday)
Upper right region
First round
- No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92
- No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)
- No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
- Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72
Second round
- No. 3 Bradley vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 2 p.m., ESPN+ (Saturday)
- Minnesota vs. No. 1 Indiana State -- 2 p.m., ESPN2 (Sunday)
Lower right region
- VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61
- No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
- No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
- USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77
Second round
- USF vs. VCU -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (Sunday)
- No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 Iowa -- 9 p.m., ESPN2 (Sunday)