The 2024 NIT continues on Saturday with three games on the slate. The first round earlier this week provided upsets and thrilling finishes that are certain to carry over to the next round.

The action begins in New Jersey when Seton Hall hosts reigning NIT champion North Texas. Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati hosts Bradley, and Virginia Tech travels to Columbus to face Ohio State in the third and final game of the evening. Ohio State recently removed the interim tag from Jake Diebler's title after the school fired former coach Chris Holtmann last month. The Buckeyes held off a late rally to knock off Cornell 88-83 earlier this week.

North Texas upset LSU in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday to set up a date with Seton Hall. The Pirates defeated Saint Joseph's 75-72 in overtime thanks to a go-ahead 3-pointer by Al-Amir Dawes with 48 seconds remaining.

Here is a look at the full bracket.

2024 NIT key dates

First Round: March 19-20

Second round: March 23-24

Quarterfinals: March 26-27

Semifinals: April 2 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 4 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2024 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top left region

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

North Texas vs. No. 1 Seton Hall -- 11:30 a.m., ESPN2 (Saturday)

Boston College vs. UNLV -- 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (Sunday)

Bottom left region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 Ohio State -- 7 p.m., ESPN+ (Saturday)

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Georgia -- 4 p.m., ESPN2 (Sunday)

Upper right region

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

No. 3 Bradley vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 2 p.m., ESPN+ (Saturday)

Minnesota vs. No. 1 Indiana State -- 2 p.m., ESPN2 (Sunday)

Lower right region

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round