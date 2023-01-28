Who's Playing

Monmouth @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Monmouth 1-20; North Carolina A&T 11-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Monmouth Hawks and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. North Carolina A&T will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Hawks were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 52-49 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Carolina A&T proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina A&T enjoyed a cozy 68-55 win over Drexel.

Monmouth have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Hawks are now 1-20 while the Aggies sit at 11-12. North Carolina A&T is 5-5 after wins this season, and Monmouth is 1-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Aggies are a big 11-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.