Who's Playing

Michigan @ North Carolina

Current Records: Michigan 7-3; North Carolina 8-4

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan Wolverines are even-steven against one another since November of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. UNC and the Wolverines will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNC beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 89-84 this past Saturday. UNC's forward Armando Bacot did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 15 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan beat the Lipscomb Bisons 83-75 this past Saturday. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Bufkin (22), guard Jett Howard (19), center Hunter Dickinson (15), and forward Terrance Williams II (11).

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

The wins brought UNC up to 8-4 and the Wolverines to 7-3. UNC is 6-1 after wins this year, Michigan 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $61.62

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

North Carolina and Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.