Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: St. John's 1-1, North Texas 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

What to Know

St. John's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 1:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. St. John's might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored St. John's last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 89-73 bruising from the Wolverines. St. John's found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition.

Joel Soriano put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 15 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mean Green were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mavericks on Saturday, taking the game 75-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Texas.

North Texas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Aaron Scott, who earned 18 points. Another player making a difference was CJ Noland, who earned 18 points.

St. John's' loss dropped their record to 1-1.

Going forward, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

Odds

St. John's is a 5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Storm, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Injury Report for North Texas

Rondel Walker: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for St. John's