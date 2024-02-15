Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Charleston 18-7, Northeastern 10-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northeastern and the Cougars are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Huskies beat the Hawks 77-65. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with the Dragons with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Cougars walked away with an 80-70 win over the Dragons on Saturday. 80 seems to be a good number for Charleston as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The win makes it two in a row for the Huskies and bumps their season record up to 10-15. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season.

Northeastern was pulverized by the Cougars 99-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Northeastern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northeastern and Charleston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.