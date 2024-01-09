Halftime Report

McNeese State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 31-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

McNeese State entered the contest having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Northwestern State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: McNeese State 12-2, Northwestern State 2-12

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. The McNeese State Cowboys and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Prather Coliseum. McNeese State will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact McNeese State proved on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 73-67 win over the Lions.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's 21-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They suffered a bruising 90-70 loss at the hands of the Cardinals on Saturday. Northwestern State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cowboys have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season. As for the Demons, their defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese State just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots per game this season. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern State will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State came up short against Northwestern State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 89-75. Can McNeese State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern State and McNeese State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.