Northwestern vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Northwestern vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Northwestern
Current Records: Michigan 14-9; Northwestern 6-16
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
Northwestern lost a heartbreaker to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Northwestern fell just short of RU by a score of 77-73. Guard Boo Buie (19 points) was the top scorer for Northwestern.
Meanwhile, Michigan beat the Michigan State Spartans 77-68 this past Saturday. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Zavier Simpson (16), forward Isaiah Livers (14), guard Eli Brooks (11), and guard David DeJulius (10).
Northwestern isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Wolverines aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-5.
The Wildcats are now 6-16 while Michigan sits at 14-9. Michigan is 8-5 after wins this season, and Northwestern is 5-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Northwestern.
- Jan 13, 2019 - Michigan 80 vs. Northwestern 60
- Dec 04, 2018 - Michigan 62 vs. Northwestern 60
- Feb 06, 2018 - Northwestern 61 vs. Michigan 52
- Jan 29, 2018 - Michigan 58 vs. Northwestern 47
- Mar 01, 2017 - Northwestern 67 vs. Michigan 65
- Mar 10, 2016 - Michigan 72 vs. Northwestern 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Michigan 72 vs. Northwestern 63
