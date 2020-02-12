Northwestern vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Northwestern

Current Records: Michigan 14-9; Northwestern 6-16

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Northwestern lost a heartbreaker to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Northwestern fell just short of RU by a score of 77-73. Guard Boo Buie (19 points) was the top scorer for Northwestern.

Meanwhile, Michigan beat the Michigan State Spartans 77-68 this past Saturday. Four players on Michigan scored in the double digits: guard Zavier Simpson (16), forward Isaiah Livers (14), guard Eli Brooks (11), and guard David DeJulius (10).

Northwestern isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Wolverines aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-5.

The Wildcats are now 6-16 while Michigan sits at 14-9. Michigan is 8-5 after wins this season, and Northwestern is 5-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Northwestern.