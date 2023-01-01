Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Northwestern

Current Records: Ohio State 9-3; Northwestern 10-2

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. OSU and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Buckeyes were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-59 stomp they got at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday. OSU can attribute much of their success to forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northwestern beat the Brown Bears 63-58 on Thursday. Northwestern's guard Chase Audige filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points.

OSU is now 9-3 while the Wildcats sit at 10-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Buckeyes rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if OSU's 10.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last ten games against Northwestern.