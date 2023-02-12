Who's Playing

Purdue @ Northwestern

Current Records: Purdue 23-2; Northwestern 17-7

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 0-10 against the #1 Purdue Boilermakers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Northwestern and the Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 victory. Northwestern's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Brooks Barnhizer, who had 19 points, and guard Boo Buie, who had 19 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue captured a comfortable 87-73 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Braden Smith, who had 24 points and five assists, and center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards along with five blocks.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Northwestern is now 17-7 while the Boilermakers sit at 23-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northwestern comes into the game boasting the 14th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. Less enviably, Purdue is 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last nine years.