Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Northwestern looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Minnesota 53-41. Northwestern's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Wednesday with time still left to play.

Northwestern came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Minnesota 18-12, Northwestern 20-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Minnesota found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 70-58 to the Hoosiers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Minnesota in their matchups with Indiana: they've now lost eight in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Parker Fox, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Mike Mitchell Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, after a 88-74 finish the last time they played, Northwestern and Michigan State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wildcats took a 53-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Northwestern has scored all season.

Like Minnesota, Northwestern lost despite seeing results from several players. Brooks Barnhizer led the charge by dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nick Martinelli, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Golden Gophers' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-12. As for the Wildcats, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 20-10.

Minnesota is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota in mind: they have a solid 23-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota beat Northwestern 75-66 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northwestern is a 4.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.